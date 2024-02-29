A FIRE in a York suburb has been started deliberately.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.39pm yesterday (February 28) to Rawdon Avenue in Tang Hall after reports of a fire.

A spokesman said: “A crew from York responded to reports of a bonfire in the open.

“Crews found a 5m by 5m bonfire, which they extinguished using knapsack sprayers. The cause was deliberate.”