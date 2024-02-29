North Yorkshire Police say they have executed two drugs warrants at addresses in Acomb.

A police spokesman said: “As a result of these warrants a significant quantity of what is suspected to be Class A drugs was seized and removed from the streets - and three people, two women in their 40s and a man in his 50s, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

“We will act on information provided to us by members of the public to help us tackle the use and supply of illegal drugs in our communities.

“If you have concerns about drugs in your area you can call us on 101 or email your local team at: YorkNPT@northyorkshire.police.uk”