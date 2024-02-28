Big Brother returned to UK television screens in 2023 for the first time in nearly six years with Jordan Sangha winning the series.

The iconic reality show first aired on Channel 4 in 2000 where it stayed for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.

In 2018 Big Brother was axed but was rebooted on ITV with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best in 2023.

Following the successful return of Big Brother it was also confirmed late last year that the celebrity version of the show would be returning in 2024 with Odudu and Best hosting once again.

Celebrities… you can run, but there’s one place you can’t hide 📷 Celebrity Big Brother, coming this March to ITV1 and ITVX #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/pFjYz8Nh3W — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) February 15, 2024

Previous contestants on Celebrity Big Brother include Rylan Clark (TV and radio presenter), Josie Gibson (I'm a Celeb and This Morning), Charlotte Crosby (Geordie Shore), Denise Welch (Loose Women) and Ryan Thomas (former Coronation Street actor).

But which celebrities will be entering the Big Brother house in 2024?

Rumoured line-up for Celebrity Big Brother 2024

While no official Celebrity Big Brother line-up has been revealed by ITV, these are the big names that are rumoured to be taking part in the new series.

Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield stepped down from his role as This Morning co-host after more than 20 years in May 2023 following an alleged off-air rift with fellow presenter Holly Willoughby.

Just a week later he left ITV completely after it was revealed he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.

Could Phillip Schofield be taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 2024? (Image: PA)

Schofield returned to television screens shortly after the scandal doing an interview with the BBC but he has not been seen since.

But there are reports he has been approached to take part in Celebrity Big Brother 2024, according to The Sun.

A source, speaking to The Sun, said: "Celebrity Big Brother is coming back and ITV want massive names to kick it off.

"CBB is the perfect place for stars who are riding off the wave of a scandal, or something big happening in their lives.

"Phillip Schofield is someone they’re going to approach."

Bobby Brazier

Bobby Brazier has become a household name over the past 12 months.

He first rose to fame as Freddie Slater on BBC soap EastEnders before taking part in the 2023 edition of Strictly Come Dancing (with partner Dianne Buswell).

He and Buswell have also been a part of the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour.

But now it appears he could be set for a return to TV with Celebrity Big Brother.

He and his brother Freddie are said to be among those considering taking part in the new series, according to the Mail Online.

Katie Price

Media personality and model Katie Price has already appeared on Celebrity Big Brother winning the 2015 series.

She now looks set for a return to the Big Brother house in 2024 after sharing a cryptic post on Instagram recently.

Price, 45, reposted a short clip from ITV to her story which featured the iconic Big Brother theme tune and said: "Celebrities... Big Brother is coming to get you", The Mirror reported.

She shared the reel and posted a pair of eyes emoji sparking rumours of her return to Celebrity Big Brother.

Ekin-Su Colculoglu

Ekin-Su Colculiglu took part in the 2022 series of one of ITV's other reality shows - Love Island.

She won the series - which also featured the likes of Gemma Owen and Tasha Gouri - with then partner Davide Sanclimenti.

It appears both Davide and Ekin-Su wanted to be on Celebrity Big Brother 2024.

But according to reports in The Sun the pair have recently split and it seems Ekin-Su was the one to land a role on the ITV reality show.

She also recently appeared on the US version of The Traitors.

Two former Love Island stars are rumoured to be taking part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2024. (Image: PA/ITV)

Chloe Burrows

Another Love Island contestant Chloe Burrows is also rumoured to be taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 2024.

Chloe appeared on Love Island in 2021 and came second with Toby Aromolaran.

She has since split with Toby who has just appeared on the new Love Island: All Stars series coming in fourth place with Georgia Steel.

Chloe has appeared on a number of TV shows since Love Island including Scared of the Dark and Celebs Go Dating both on Channel 4.

She is said to have turned down a return to the Love Island villa on the All Stars series to take part in Celebrity Big Brother, according to The Sun.

The wait is almost over... Celebrity Big Brother returns Monday 4th March at 9pm on ITV1, @ITVX and @WeAreSTV 👁 #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/4Bj64R9CF2 — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) February 19, 2024

Other celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 2024, according to Capital FM, are:

Levi Roots (Dragons' Den star and Reggae Reggae sauce founder)

Rebekah Vardy (media personality and Jamie Vardy's wife)

Baga Chipz (RuPaul's Drag Race UK)

Joey Essex (The Only Way is Essex)

James Haskell (former England rugby player)

While the Princess of Wales's uncle - Gary Goldsmith is also said to be "chomping at the bit to get on the show after finalising a deal to enter the house", The Mirror reported.

On Wednesday (February 28), The Sun revealed what it thought the line-up for Celebrity Big Brother 2024 would look like.

The rumoured line-up, according to The Sun, is:

Nikita Kuzmin (Strictly Come Dancing professional)

David Potts (Ibiza Weekender)

Bradley Riches (Heartstopper)

Zeze Millz (Social media star)

Marisha Wallace (American actress)

Colson Smith (Coronation Street)

Fern Britton (TV presenter)

Louis Walsh (X Factor panellist)

Lauren Simon (The Real Housewives of Cheshire)

Gary Goldsmith

Ekin-Su Colculiglu

Levi Roots

Sharon Osbourne (X Factor legend and wife of Ozzy Osbourne)

When does Celebrity Big Brother 2024 start?





Celebrity Big Brother starts on Monday, March 4.

Fans can tune into the first episode at 9pm to see the Housemates be revealed for the new series.

The new series will be available to watch on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.