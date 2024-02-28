Harry took legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the country.

Following a hearing in December, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane has issued his ruling over the case today (February 28).

The duke’s lawyers previously told the court that he was “singled out” and treated “less favourably” in the decision to change the level of his taxpayer-funded personal security.

Harry believes his children cannot “feel at home” in the UK if it is “not possible to keep them safe” there, the court was told. (Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

A failure to carry out a risk analysis and fully consider the impact of a “successful attack” on him meant the approach to his protection was “unlawful and unfair”, they said.

The Government said Harry’s claim should be dismissed, arguing that Ravec, which falls under the Home Office’s remit, was entitled to conclude the duke’s protection should be “bespoke” and considered on a “case-by-case” basis.

Home Office lawyers said the duke was no longer a member of the group of people whose “security position” was under regular review by Ravec, but he was “brought back within the cohort in the appropriate circumstances”.

In a ruling on Wednesday, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the duke’s case.

Ravec has delegated responsibility from the Home Office over the provision of protective security arrangements for members of the royal family and others, with involvement from the Metropolitan Police, the Cabinet Office and the royal household.

Harry, who was not present at the December hearing, lives in North America with wife Meghan and their children.

The couple announced they were stepping back as senior royals in January 2020.