We asked our Press Camera Club members to post photos of what love looks like in York of 2024 - and here are their results.

Thanks to everyone who took part, but we think you will agree that the worthy winner is Matt Lightfoot for his two stunning photos - one of two swan 'love birds' at Rowntree Park and another creative image spelling out the letters LOVE.

Would you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

The new competition theme for March is #YorkinBlackAndWhite2024 - please use this hashtag with all your submissions and include a brief caption.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.