North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary that happened between February 10 and February 20 at an address in Bad Bargain Lane in Heworth in York.

A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Nothing was stolen. However, damage was caused when the suspects forced entry.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, selecting option 1."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240031688.