Police said four women were involved in the incident in Scarborough at 3.10pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 27).

The force said the attack happened in Westborough in the town - one woman was assaulted but nobody was seriously injured.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said one of the women was wearing a distinctive coral-coloured jumper.

The spokesperson said: “Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“In particular, officers are appealing for information in relation to the build up to the assault and anybody who witnessed it.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 1298 Brant.

You can also email jamie.brant@northyorkshire.police.uk

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240035874.