The work will take place on weekends from Saturday, March 2, to Sunday, March 10.

TransPennine Express said that during the work: "Buses will replace train services between Newcastle and York, calling at Chester-le-Street, Durham and Darlington in both directions.

"Customers will need to change at York for onward connections towards Leeds and Manchester."

Cross Country services are also set to terminate at York during the work.

The full rundown of the disruption can be found here.