They were rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash on the A169 in Pickering at 3.13pm today (Wednesday, February 28), a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

Two fire crews were called to the scene and cleared the road.

“Crews swilled the road surface clear of petrol using a hose reel jet and left the incident in the hands of police,” the service spokesperson said.

“Crews also used drizit pads to stop water runaway entering any water sources.”