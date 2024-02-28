A motorcyclist was left injured after crashing in a North Yorkshire town.
They were rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash on the A169 in Pickering at 3.13pm today (Wednesday, February 28), a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
Two fire crews were called to the scene and cleared the road.
“Crews swilled the road surface clear of petrol using a hose reel jet and left the incident in the hands of police,” the service spokesperson said.
“Crews also used drizit pads to stop water runaway entering any water sources.”
