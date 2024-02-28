Police in the city have issued CCTV stills of two men they would like to speak to about the theft of an electric bike in Blake Street in York city centre at about 1pm on Tuesday, January 9 and despite enquiries, they have yet to be formally identified.

Police in the city have issued CCTV stills of two men they would like to speak to about the theft of an electric bike in Blake Street in York (Image: Supplied)

A police spokesman said: "We are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to email ian.butterfield@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Ian Butterfield."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12240004950 number when passing on information.

Police in the city have issued CCTV stills of two men they would like to speak to about the theft of an electric bike in Blake Street in York (Image: North Yorkshire Police)