Members of Global Justice York and the city’s Extinction Rebellion branch will hold a demonstration outside the Hiscox building in Peasholme Green at 5.30pm today (Thursday, February 29).

The protest is part of a global week of action organised by the Insure Our Future network urging firms to address the climate crisis.

Ginnie Shaw from Global Justice Now, who helped organise the action in York, urged Hiscox not to insure fossil fuel projects.

Hiscox said it is “focused” on supporting renewable technologies and “working hard” to support clients investing in transiting to net zero.

'Take action now to protect our children’s future' - campaigner

Ms Shaw said the insurance industry is “deepening the crisis we face” by insuring fossil fuel projects.

“Hiscox is guaranteeing a future with more wildfires, floods, droughts and storms if it continues to insure fossil fuels,” she said.

“Insurers have a choice – they can stop insuring dirty, planet-wrecking oil, gas and coal.

“We ask them to take action now to protect our children’s future, because later is too late.”

Hiscox 'focused' on supporting renewable and green technology

A Hiscox spokesperson said: “Like other insurers, we are working hard to support clients who are investing in the transition to net zero.

“Our exclusions policy outlines our intention to steadily reduce and eliminate by 2030 our underwriting and investment exposure to some of the worst emitters, and we are equally focused on supporting the growth of renewable and green technologies.”

Extinction Rebellion protesters have already targeted the offices of insurance firms in the City of London this week as part of the global action against fossil fuel coverage.

The co-ordinated campaign – Insure Our Future’s Global Week of Action – will see dozens of events staged in cities across 27 countries, including London, New York, Tokyo and Zurich, to highlight the role of the insurance industry in the climate