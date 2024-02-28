After a panto career spanning almost five decades, the York-based actor announced this week that he was bowing out for the final time.

Fans may think there is a touch of 'deja vu' about the news - Berwick first announced his retirement in 2019 following his 40th panto at York Theatre Royal. Then in a dramatic twist, Berwick jumped ship to rival theatre, the Grand Opera House in 2020, where he staged his much-loved pantomimes with long-time co-stars Suzy Cooper, Martin Barrass and David Leonard.

Pictured here in 1989, pantomime dame Berwick Kaler, sinking his teeth into a tasty piece of panto tradition, chocolate-covered Wagon Wheel biscuits, destined to be flung into the audience from the stage

As news sinks in that this really is the final farewell, we've dipped into our photo archives to bring you some of highlights of Berwick's incredible career.

His panto story began in 1977 when Sunderland-born Berwick first tread the boards at York Theatre Royal in Cinderella.

He became a stalwart of the theatre, running his distinctive panto, complete with the throwing of Wagon Wheels into the audience made up of his 'babbies and bairns' for 40 seasons until 2019. The run was continuous bar from a two-year break in 1986 and 1987.

The actor's incredible run at York Theatre Royal saw him crowned Britain's longest-serving panto dame.

The cast of Aladdin starring Berwick Kaler in 1990. Image: Newsquest

Not surprisingly, Berwick has written and starred in all the main pantos over the years - some several times over - always giving the traditional story his trademark Berwick flavour.

He was a real trouper too - coming back to panto just months after a double heart bypass operation in 2017.

So Berwick's Robinson Crusoe at the Grand Opera House will be remembered as his last pantomime in York.

A Grand Opera House spokesperson said it had been a “privilege” for the venue to host Berwick for the last three years - to which Berwick's fans will surely reply: 'Oh yes, it was!".