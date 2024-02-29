The trails will take art out of a conventional setting and into the great outdoors, engaging people of all ages and interests. Artists should take inspiration from the landscapes surrounding the National Park Centres and aim to increase public understanding of the natural world.

Sally-Ann Smith, Head of Arts and Culture at the North York Moors National Park Authority, said:

“Our theme for Sutton Bank National Park Centre is ‘words in the landscape’, encompassing features such as poetry panels, sculpture and interactive or sensory elements.

“At Danby Lodge, we’re looking for a ‘journeys’ trail. This might take inspiration from local maps, personal experiences, the course of a river or species migrations.

“Artists can interpret the themes any way they wish, but we’d like the trails to be in keeping with the locations and make use of sustainable materials.”

To read the full project briefs and apply, please visit northyorkmoors.org.uk/blog/art-trails

You can also email Sophie Lyth on S.Lyth@northyorkmoors.org.uk for further information.

The deadline for applications is 8 March.