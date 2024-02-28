North Yorkshire Police’s Organised Crime Unit worked with West Yorkshire Police yesterday morning (February 27) in a county lines operation where five men were arrested and a large quantity of drugs were seized.

A police spokesman said what is believed to be a significant amount of a class-A drug was seized, along with a large quantity of suspected class-B drugs and thousands of prescription-type drugs - including tramadol and diazepam. They have been sent to a laboratory for further testing.

Cash and several offensive weapons were also recovered after officers executed warrants at addresses in both Harrogate and Leeds.

County lines is the term used to describe drug supply lines run by organised crime gangs from urban areas who deal drugs in rural communities.

All five suspects, who are men aged between their 30s and 50s from the Harrogate, Ripon, and Leeds areas, were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and have been released under investigation to allow for further enquiries.