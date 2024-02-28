A MAJOR road in York is closed both ways after an accident.
The accident is on Huntington Road, from outside the school.
There is said to be heavy traffic in the area.
We are currently at the scene of a two vehicle collision on Huntington Road in York ⚠️— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) February 28, 2024
The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place so please avoid the area whilst emergency services respond.
Thank you for your help. pic.twitter.com/aIkUnpn1fC
Police are at the scene.
First York have also posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying they've diverted their services due to the accident.
⚠️SERVICE ALERT - 5, 5A⚠️— First York (@FirstYork) February 28, 2024
Due to an RTC, Huntington Road is closed between Link Road and New Lane outside Huntington School.
🔄 The services are diverting via Link Road, New Earswick, Earswick, normal route in both directions.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were also at the scene, a spokesperson said: "Crews removed the door of a vehicle to support the driver out of the vehicle and into the care of paramedics."
