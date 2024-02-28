The accident is on Huntington Road, from outside the school.

There is said to be heavy traffic in the area.

We are currently at the scene of a two vehicle collision on Huntington Road in York ⚠️



The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place so please avoid the area whilst emergency services respond.



Thank you for your help. pic.twitter.com/aIkUnpn1fC — North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) February 28, 2024

Police are at the scene.

First York have also posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying they've diverted their services due to the accident.

⚠️SERVICE ALERT - 5, 5A⚠️



Due to an RTC, Huntington Road is closed between Link Road and New Lane outside Huntington School.



🔄 The services are diverting via Link Road, New Earswick, Earswick, normal route in both directions. — First York (@FirstYork) February 28, 2024

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were also at the scene, a spokesperson said: "Crews removed the door of a vehicle to support the driver out of the vehicle and into the care of paramedics."