A MAJOR road in York is closed both ways after an accident.

The accident is on Huntington Road, from outside the school.

There is said to be heavy traffic in the area.

 

 

Police are at the scene.

First York have also posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying they've diverted their services due to the accident.

 

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were also at the scene, a spokesperson said: "Crews removed the door of a vehicle to support the driver out of the vehicle and into the care of paramedics."