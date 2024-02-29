Brew York wants to operate its taproom at its production base at Handley Park, Osbaldwick, daily from noon to 10pm.

It has applied to City of York Council to extend its opening hours, which currently are limited to weekend operating: from Friday to Sunday, noon to 10pm.

In an application to planners, Brew York managing director Wayne Smith said he did not envisage the tap room - which sells the company's beer to visitors and customers on site - would necessarily open every day, but he would like the flexibility to do so when needed.

"We would like our trading times to be noon until 10pm Monday to Sunday," he wrote. "We don’t intend on trading for the full seven days, however we are getting more and more requests to use the facility on different days of the week for functions, weddings etc."

Directors Wayne Smith and Lee Grabham of Brew York at their site at Handley Park, Osbaldwick, York. Image: Pic supplied

Brew York has been a booming success since it was founded in 2016 when Wayne and his friend Lee Grabham wanted to share their love and passion for quality craft beer with their home city.

In 2022 it expanded its production from its first base at Walmgate within the city walls to a new £2 million state-of-the-art production facility in Osbaldwick.

This allowed the company to gradually increase its production capacity to five million pints a year.

Besides opening a new production brewery at Osbaldwick, the pair also opened a weekend taproom – named the Handley Tap – offering fresh beer, including some exclusive special releases, as well as changing weekly street food and selling Brew York merchandise.

Brew York's site in Walmgate

Brew York also has premises in Leeds - a bar in New Briggate in the city centre selling 20 lines of craft beer and - as well as The Market Tap bar in Pocklington Market Place. Asian-inspired food is served at both venues by local street food producers Yuzu.

As reported in The Press this week, Brew York will celebrate its eighth anniversary with another big Brewery Bash this spring.

The business will stage the popular annual event at its Handley taproom on Friday and Saturday April 19 and 20.

To mark the birthday, Brew York has invited eight leading breweries to pour alongside them.

The breweries are: Amundsen (Oslo), Elusive Brewing (Wokingham), Fierce Beer (Aberdeen), Fyne Ales Brewery (Cairndow), Lakes Brew Co (Kendal), Siren Craft Brew (Wokingham), UnBarred Brewery (Brighton), and Thornbridge Brewery (Bakewell).

To view Brew York's application to the council (ref: 24/00240/FUL) visit: planningaccess.york.gov.uk/online

For more public notices, check The Press daily and online at: publicnoticeportal.uk/york-press.