A YORK singer songwriter is all set to host a Mother's Day concert.
Alistair Griffin will hold his Mother's Day concert on Sunday, March 10 from 6pm - 7.30pm at St Olave's Church in Marygate as part of a special concert courtesy of Ignite Concerts, and it promises to be an evening of musical delight in the historic setting of the 14th-century church.
Alistair said: “We’re a small company and we pride ourselves on being able to give the personal touch. It was lovely to be able to give Ellen and Frank a shout out and a little bit of VIP treatment.
"One unforgettable moment from the Valentine's show was when Ellen and Frank Matthewman, celebrating an incredible 63 years of marriage, were honoured with a dedicated song.
"The heartfelt tribute brought tears to the eyes and sparked a wave of applause that reverberated throughout the Guildhall."
Attendees can expect to be serenaded by the Ebor String Quartet as they perform a selection of Songs From The Shows in the candlelit ambiance of St Olave's.
With songs from West End favourites like Les Miserables and Phantom of The Opera it promises to be a magical Mother's Day.
In addition to the musical offerings, Ignite Concerts has teamed up with York Chocolate Story to offer concert-goers the chance to win a selection of chocolates and a York Chocolate Story experience voucher, adding an extra layer of sweetness to the event.
Ignite's recent Valentine's show at the Guildhall proved a hit drawing a big crowd to another of York’s historic buildings.
One lucky couple were also whisked away to The Ivy after winning a three course meal with champagne as Ignite teamed up with the restaurant in St Helen's Square.
Alistair said: “We want to offer that little bit extra to people and it’s great to partner with other local businesses to make it an extra special experience.”
Following the success of Ignite's recent Valentine's show at York Guildhall, which featured Alistair and the Ebor String Quartet, anticipation is high for this upcoming performance. With a focus on providing quality entertainment in a historic venue, Ignite Concerts aims to offer a memorable experience for all attendees.
Back in 2022 Alistair, who shot to fame on the BBC talent show Fame Academy in 2002, scored a number 5 hit with a track co-penned with his former mentor, BeeGee Robin Gibb.
Tickets for the Mother's Day concert are available now, but they're expected to sell quickly.
For tickets go to www.igniteconcerts.com
