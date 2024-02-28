Alistair Griffin will hold his Mother's Day concert on Sunday, March 10 from 6pm - 7.30pm at St Olave's Church in Marygate as part of a special concert courtesy of Ignite Concerts, and it promises to be an evening of musical delight in the historic setting of the 14th-century church.

Alistair Griffin candlelit concerts (Image: Supplied)

Alistair said: “We’re a small company and we pride ourselves on being able to give the personal touch. It was lovely to be able to give Ellen and Frank a shout out and a little bit of VIP treatment.

"One unforgettable moment from the Valentine's show was when Ellen and Frank Matthewman, celebrating an incredible 63 years of marriage, were honoured with a dedicated song.

"The heartfelt tribute brought tears to the eyes and sparked a wave of applause that reverberated throughout the Guildhall."

Attendees can expect to be serenaded by the Ebor String Quartet as they perform a selection of Songs From The Shows in the candlelit ambiance of St Olave's.

The event is very atmospheric (Image: Supplied)

With songs from West End favourites like Les Miserables and Phantom of The Opera it promises to be a magical Mother's Day.

In addition to the musical offerings, Ignite Concerts has teamed up with York Chocolate Story to offer concert-goers the chance to win a selection of chocolates and a York Chocolate Story experience voucher, adding an extra layer of sweetness to the event.

Ignite's recent Valentine's show at the Guildhall proved a hit drawing a big crowd to another of York’s historic buildings.

One lucky couple were also whisked away to The Ivy after winning a three course meal with champagne as Ignite teamed up with the restaurant in St Helen's Square.

Alistair said: “We want to offer that little bit extra to people and it’s great to partner with other local businesses to make it an extra special experience.”

Alistair on stage (Image: Supplied)

Following the success of Ignite's recent Valentine's show at York Guildhall, which featured Alistair and the Ebor String Quartet, anticipation is high for this upcoming performance. With a focus on providing quality entertainment in a historic venue, Ignite Concerts aims to offer a memorable experience for all attendees.

Back in 2022 Alistair, who shot to fame on the BBC talent show Fame Academy in 2002, scored a number 5 hit with a track co-penned with his former mentor, BeeGee Robin Gibb.

Tickets for the Mother's Day concert are available now, but they're expected to sell quickly.

For tickets go to www.igniteconcerts.com

Alistair Griffin