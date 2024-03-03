The Lido Leisure park, on the River Nidd in Knaresborough, is one of the chosen designated bathing spots.

Chosen sites will have their water monitored regularly by the Environment Agency.

The department for environment, food and rural affairs (DEFRA), said that 96 per cent of bathing waters in England met the minimum standards annually, with 90 per cent of those being rated as "good" or "excellent".

Government water minister Robbie Moore said: "Many people enjoy spending time in our rivers, lakes and coastal beaches, and I am very aware of the value they bring in terms of social, health and wellbeing benefits.

"I want to continue to improve the quality of our bathing waters, which is why we are taking action across the board to drive up standards and hold water companies to account.

"I encourage all local communities and organisations with an interest to take part in this consultation and have their say."

DEFRA is consulting on the proposals until March 10.

Liberal Democrat environment spokesperson, Tim Farron said: "The ambition to deliver bathing-quality waters at these sites must be matched by an ambition to deliver improved water quality across England’s waterways.

"This will benefit recreational water users and the precious ecosystems which depend on clean water."