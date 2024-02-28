Emergency services rushed to the scene of the two-vehicle crash on the A171 Guisborough Road at about 5.20am today (Wednesday, February 28).

The drivers of both cars – a blue Skoda Octavia and a white BMW X1 – suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

“The Skoda was believed to be travelling from Whitby to Guisborough, and the BMW is believed to have been travelling from Guisborough to Whitby,” the spokesperson added.

As The Press reported, the road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene and reopened at 12.30pm.

Police urge anyone with information about the crash to get in touch as soon as possible.

“We’d particularly like to speak to the driver of a white van that was seen in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident,” the force spokesperson said.

How to report information

Those with information that could help police should email joseph.schramm@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240036171 when providing any information.