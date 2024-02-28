Visitors to the North Yorkshire stately home can walk in the beautiful Gardens, spend time outdoors in nature, and enjoy the many follies and statues in the Grounds, as a special treat.

Visitor Attraction Director Abbi Ollive said: “We’re delighted to offer a fun, one off treat to celebrate the leap year, and welcome new visitors to our special corner of North Yorkshire. Castle Howard is beautiful in spring, with crocuses, snowdrops, and daffodils emerging and new life on the lakes – a great way to relax and enjoy the outdoors if you have a free Thursday and would like to pay us a visit.”

Castle Howard will release an offer code via their e-newsletter. The offer is valid for a maximum of 290 tickets on the 29th February, and is available on a first-come, first-served basis, booked online in advance only. Free walk-up tickets will not be available.

The Farm Shop, Garden Centre, take away Coffee Shop and Courtyard Café will be open on Thursday for visitors to enjoy. Castle Howard’s Gardens are open daily, 10am to 4pm, with last entry at 3pm.

Sign up to the newsletter via Castle Howard’s website: https://www.castlehoward.co.uk/visit-us/visitor-information/e-newsletter