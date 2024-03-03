Barney is an 'absolute gem of a dog' who has sadly had to have a back leg amputated because of an injury, says the York RSPCA

He was brought to the RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane by a dog warden, but staff say he is now ready to find new owners and a home of his own.

"Barney is a wonderful boy who came to the centre via the dog warden," a member of staff at the animal home said.

"Sadly Barney had an injured back leg which resulted in him having to have it amputated.

"Barney is an absolute gem of a dog and has taken all of this in his stride.

"He is a very brave boy who deserves the absolute best home.

"He has had a real tough time recently and all he wants is for someone to love him and for him to love back.

"Barney truly is one of the sweetest, cuddliest and most affectionate dogs you could wish for.

"If he could fit on your knee he would be the perfect lap dog. If ever we are having a sad day Barney is our go to dog as he gives the best cuddles and can instantly cheer you up."

Barney is sociable with other dogs of medium to large size, the RSPCA says.

"He loves going on his walks and being out and about," the staff member said.

"Most of the time Barney is either snoozing in his bed or cuddled up with the staff having quality time.

He has so much love to offer and will make the most wonderful addition to the family. He really is a smashing boy."

To find out more about Barney, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.