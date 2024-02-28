North Yorkshire Police received a call from a man in Nether Poppleton, at about 1.30am today (February 28).

According to the police, two men had tried to steal the callers car from his garage. They added that the caller heard voices at the end of his driveway, and the sound of his garage door opening.

A spokesperson for the force said: "When he went outside, one of the men ran away, and he challenged the other, who also left after threatening him."

Less than ten minutes later, police received another call from the owner of a business, also in Nether Poppleton.

Police said: "He had been woken by an intruder alarm on his phone, and was watching a suspect entering his premises via CCTV."

Within five minutes of the second call, police had found and arrested two suspects and nearby, they located an abandoned bike and several items of stock from the business.

The force say the two suspects, both men, aged 27 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

One was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting two emergency workers, after becoming aggressive and kicking two officers while under arrest.

They remain in custody at this time.