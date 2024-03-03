Keir Mather, MP for Selby and Ainsty, led the adjournment debate on Tuesday (February 27).

Mr Mather highlighted areas within his constituency such as Cawood, where residents have expressed concerns about road safety.

He also addressed the petition calling for a pedestrian crossing on the A63 into the village of Monk Fryston, which was signed by 800 residents.

"In my rural constituency, dangerous drivers and inadequate speed-calming measures mean that residents in the communities I represent live in fear," he said.

During the debate, Mr Mather added: "What is too often forgotten is that when motorists step out of their cars in a village like Cawood or a town like Sherburn in Elmet, they are local people who want to enjoy their communities in safety and with their family.

"Every single injury and road death in our communities is one too many, and we must all work together to prevent this debate from being reduced to meaningless, wasteful and distracting culture wars when our constituents are crying out for common-sense change.

"We need to ensure that local families and the communities in which they live are protected across the length and breadth of our great county, and I look forward to working with anyone who is willing to make this a reality."