The centre in Malton is set to open its doors on Wednesday (March 6) to educate homeowners across the region on the benefits of sustainable home heating, and support anyone considering the transition.

Daikin, the UK’s leading heat pump manufacturer has spent the past few years growing its Sustainable Home Centres to provide training facilities to upskill heating engineers as the nation transitions from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Read next:

This will be Daikin’s fourth launch in 2024 as the transition to renewables and heat pumps accelerates the growth of its network and further builds on the success of 2023.

The new Daikin Sustainable Home Centre is on the Industrial Estate in Showfield Lane is being launched by MKM Building Supplies, the UK’s leading and fastest-growing builder’s merchant, with branches across England, Scotland, and Wales.

The official launch event runs from 10.00am until 2.00pm on the day and is open to all, from homeowners to trade professionals such as housebuilders, merchants, and heating installers. Complimentary cold refreshments and a buffet will be available throughout the day.

Representatives from Daikin and MKM Building Supplies will be there on the day to mark the opening, and a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10.30am to officially open the centre. Visitors will be able to meet experts from MKM Building Supplies, along with Daikin UK, and experience all of Daikin’s latest heat pump technology.

Daikin plumbing and heating manager Ivan Evennett, left, branch director Matt Taylor with MP Kevin Hollinrake at the Malton showroom (Image: Supplied)

As well as providing a hub for homeowners to learn about renewable heating and for installers to bring their customers, the Daikin Sustainable Home Centre will house a heat pump training centre. This will help local plumbing and heating installers diversify into renewable heating solutions and ensure the long-term competitiveness of their businesses, as fossil fuel boilers are phased out. Local MP Kevin Hollinrake also paid a visit to the centre ahead of the official launch day for a tour of the new Sustainable Home Centre facilities and to get a glimpse into the future of renewable heating.

Matt Taylor, Branch Director at MKM Building Supplies, said: “Opening this new Sustainable Home Centre is a brilliant milestone for our business and the local community. As a trusted, nation-wide builders’ merchants that puts our customers first, adding Daikin’s renewable technology to our portfolio of products and expertise will increase what we can offer our customers, while helping to grow out the renewable energy market in Malton.

“We are looking forward to seeing lots of friendly faces on the big day to join us in celebrating this next step in our journey to help our community become more sustainable.

“With our local expert advice in all areas of plumbing and heating, and Daikin’s market-leading product range, there will be something for everyone, both at the launch event and in the future.”

Iain Bevan, Commercial Manager - Heating and Renewables at Daikin UK, said: “With extensive funding available through the boiler upgrade scheme, which has been boosted to £7,500, now is a fantastic time for homeowners to make green energy efficiency improvements.”

To register your attendance, please email Matt.Taylor@MKMBS.co.uk