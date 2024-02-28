Members of the drivers' union Aslef will walk out on Friday (March 1), including at LNER, which runs the East Coast Main Line, and Northern, whose services run from York to Leeds.

The union says agreements are not being adhered to.

York-based LNER urged Aslef to “continue to work with us to find a way to end this long-running dispute which only damages the rail industry”.

On the strike day LNER says it will operate a reduced service – equivalent to 23 per cent of its usual timetable – while Northern warns none of its services will run.

An overtime ban by drivers will also be in place between Thursday (February 29) and Saturday (March 2) which could lead to short notice changes and cancellations, train operators warn.

Those travelling by train this week are urged to plan ahead and check journeys as disruption is likely.

York railway station

An LNER spokesperson said there will be a “small impact to services” on days either side of the strike on Friday.

“LNER services are back on sale for this date and we want to reassure customers that we will still run some trains,” they said.

“Please check your entire journey before you travel. We’ll keep this webpage, app and social media channels up to date with the latest information.”

A Northern spokesperson added: “If travelling with Northern, or connecting onto other services across the country, check before you travel as industrial action may affect multiple parts of your journey.

“Some Northern services are expected to be very busy on routes shared with other train operators.”

Union 'fed up' with 'bad faith' shown by rail firms

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: “We are fed up to the back teeth with the bad faith shown, day after day, week after week, and month after month by these two companies.

“We always stick to agreements which we make. These companies think they can break agreements – which they freely enter into – whenever it suits them.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef (Image: Lucy North/PA)

“This is a shot across their bows and a sign of things to come.

“They need to stop what they are doing, start to behave properly and honourably, because their drivers – our members – are no longer prepared to be treated like this.”

Rail firm says union should work with them to end long-running dispute

An LNER spokesperson said: “Our priority focus remains on minimising disruption to customers during Aslef strikes, which sadly will continue to cause disruption and delays.

“We encourage Aslef to continue to work with us to find a way to end this long-running dispute which only damages the rail industry.”

The strike comes after train drivers at five rail operators voted to continue taking strike action for six months in the long-running dispute over pay and conditions.