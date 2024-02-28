Project Servator officers were talking to members of the public at Vangarde shopping park and Monks Cross shopping centres on Wednesday (February 28).

The Servator project was launched in North Yorkshire almost six years ago.

During a previous Servator operation, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "When you see us, please say hello and find out more.

"We pop up anywhere.

"Please stay vigilant and report anything suspicious."

Police say the scheme is a mixture of "unpredictable and highly visible" deployments, The scheme has been adopted by other forces around the country.

Deployments can pop up anywhere, any time, in any weather, and include highly visible policing supported by a range of resources that can include CCTV, armed police officers, police dogs, automatic number plate recognition, mounted police, plain clothed officers and air support - including drones.