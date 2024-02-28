A CARAVAN has been stolen from a village in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police said a 2016 Bailey Unicorn model was stolen between 3pm and 3.30pm on Friday, February 23 from an address near Stillingfleet.

A spokesperson for the force said anyone with information can contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and selecting option one, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240033598.