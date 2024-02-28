Seth Martin, 31, has been missing since Saturday morning (February 24).

He was last seen at his home address in the Clifton area of York at about 9am that day.

North Yorkshire Police said his family and friends have been unable to contact him and the force is growing “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Seth including an ongoing search of the River Ouse in York where a person was seen in the water at 4.30pm on Saturday 24 February,” a force spokesperson said.

Missing Seth Martin (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

“As part of our enquiries, we are asking for anyone who may have seen Seth, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact us immediately.”

Seth is described as around 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with a tanned complexion. He has brown hair, a moustache and several tattoos including the words ‘Queen Mother’ in Spanish on his left wrist.

He was last seen wearing blue pyjama bottoms and a striped top although he may have changed clothes since the last sighting, the police spokesperson said.

On Saturday afternoon North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said firefighters had been called to a report of a man in the River Ouse at Clifton Ings.

As The Press reported, emergency services – including an air ambulance – were called to the scene.

How to report information

Anyone with information that could help police find Seth should email sophie.law@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101.

If you have an immediate sighting, dial 999.

Quote police reference number 12240034219 when providing any information.