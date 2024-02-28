William’s Den, in North Cave, near York, in East Yorkshire is owned and run by Tor and Christian Carver and will host William’s Easter Adventures from Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, April 7.

It will feature an Easter show, chick-handling, biscuit-decorating, a bunny bop disco and an Eggstagram photo station.

The Easter garden at William's Easter Adventures (Image: Supplied)

Alongside all this included in the price of every ticket, den visitors can upgrade to some optional ‘egg-stras’, to take part in the build a teddy workshop and capture a family photo in the new spring petal globe.

Tor said den-goers can also enjoy William’s locally-sourced food, drink and ice-cream, including seasonal specials like the hot cross bun waffle.

Tor and Christian Carver at an awards ceremony

Tor said: “We’re hopping mad about Easter here at the den and working our socks off to create another memorable experience for all families.

"The Easter Show will be our best yet and we’re planning an Easter Hunt with a difference. Be sure to book your tickets now to take advantage of early bird prices.”

Chick-handling at William's Easter Adventures at children's adventure play attraction William's Den (Image: Supplied)

"Team William are pulling out all the stops to create another magical Easter for families with children of all ages.

"Visitors are invited to enjoy the brand-new 2024 Easter Show telling the story of Easter-obsessed Dennis the Duck before helping him on a mission in our Easter Garden and hopefully earning a chocolate treat.

"The den will host a family of adorable baby chicks available for children to handle and learn all about. Farm grandma will host biscuit-decorating in the tipi with children invited to decorate an Easter shortbread.

"You can show off your best moves in the daily Bunny Bop Disco with heaps of prizes to be won. Meet William and the much-loved Easter Bunny Mascot to get the perfect picture in the meet and greet ‘Eggstagram’ Photo Station. And every paying child will go home with a little chocolate gift."

The Easter Bunny will be putting in an appearance (Image: Supplied)

William’s Den will also hold a Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) and British Sign Language (BSL) Easter Show on Sunday, March 24 at 12:30pm, a relaxed showing for visitors with additional needs and the sign language community.

Early bird tickets are available now until Sunday, March 4, priced at £14.95 for children 3+, £12.45 for children 1-3 and £8 for adults. Tickets are for a full day out with the Den opening at 9.30am and closing 5pm every day.

William’s Den was named East Yorkshire’s Visitor Attraction of the Year for the second year running in the Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards in 2023.

The hot cross waffle, one of the Easter menu specials (Image: Supplied)