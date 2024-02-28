Yorkshire Water is building the facility in Harton – between Malton and York – and hopes to have completed the project by May 2025.

The new reservoir will hold 10 million litres of clean drinking water and is located off Longfield Lane next to the existing water tower.

Service reservoirs hold treated drinking water and Yorkshire Water aims to use it to supply customers in the local area.

Yorkshire Water said the project will also provide capacity in the area for new developments, including a new prison which is due to open in 2025.

The reservoir will measure 40m x 60m once completed and is being constructed six metres underground.

Yorkshire Water said it has completed work on roads nearby to create passing places in a bid to minimise disruption during the movement of construction vehicles.

Phoebe Ripley, project manager for operations at Yorkshire Water, said: “This new reservoir will help to significantly increase the resilience of our water network in the area, improving supplies locally.

“We understand the area will be undergoing a lot of changes over the next few years, and we’re keen to ensure that we’re ready to cope with the demand and provide a reliable service to all our customers both now and in the future.

“We’re planning to complete this project by May 2025. We’d also like to thank customers for their continued patience while the work is being carried out.”