A SPORTS team from York has cruised to the semi-finals of a national competition after being rivals one step up the league ladder.
Bootham Ladies Futsal Club beat Hertfordshire Vipers 10-1 at York St John University Sports Park to reach the last four of the National Futsal Series Plate competition.
Formed just two-and-a-half years ago, the ladies are just one step away from appearing in their first-ever national final.
Seventeen-year-old Ruby Shaw grabbed herself a hat-trick, and the remaining strikes came from Nikki Brown, captain Ellie Whittaker and Jessica Baker.
Head coach Chris Collins said: “What an amazing performance from the ladies.
“To go three up after as many minutes show they meant business, and to keep a side from a division above us to only one goal also demonstrated a fantastic attitude.
“We’ve had a run of indifferent league results and we identified this competition as one where we could go all the way.”
Bootham’s semi-final encounter is another home fixture at the same venue in York on Saturday, March 9 against Southern Tier 2 side Cambridge Futsal Club, kicking off at 6pm.
At the end of 2023, the club received a grant from City of York council, which the coach said brought new faces to their training sessions.
Chris said: “Last week, we had 25 at training, the most we’ve ever had.
“The feedback from the ten free sessions we were able to put on during the cost-of-living crisis was really positive.”
