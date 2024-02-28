Bootham Ladies Futsal Club beat Hertfordshire Vipers 10-1 at York St John University Sports Park to reach the last four of the National Futsal Series Plate competition.

Formed just two-and-a-half years ago, the ladies are just one step away from appearing in their first-ever national final.

Goalscorers Ellie Whittaker - maintaining close control - and Rowan Treagus (r) (Image: Bootham Ladies Futsal Club)Seventeen-year-old Ruby Shaw grabbed herself a hat-trick, and the remaining strikes came from Nikki Brown, captain Ellie Whittaker and Jessica Baker.

Head coach Chris Collins said: “What an amazing performance from the ladies.

“To go three up after as many minutes show they meant business, and to keep a side from a division above us to only one goal also demonstrated a fantastic attitude.

“We’ve had a run of indifferent league results and we identified this competition as one where we could go all the way.” Supporters and parents cheered Bootham Ladies Futsal Club onto their quarter-final victory. (Image: Bootham Ladies Futsal Club)

Bootham’s semi-final encounter is another home fixture at the same venue in York on Saturday, March 9 against Southern Tier 2 side Cambridge Futsal Club, kicking off at 6pm.

At the end of 2023, the club received a grant from City of York council, which the coach said brought new faces to their training sessions.

Chris said: “Last week, we had 25 at training, the most we’ve ever had.

“The feedback from the ten free sessions we were able to put on during the cost-of-living crisis was really positive.”