Pink Moon, based at Tockwith, west of York, will be working at events including the Forbidden Forest in Leicestershire, the Isle of White Festival, Rewind in Scotland, the Electric Picnic in Ireland, plus the Leeds and Reading Festivals.

They will feature major musical acts such as Pet Shop Boys, Noel Gallagher, Billy Ocean, Green Day, Duran Duran, Billie Eilish, the Killers and Stormzy.

Such events need accommodation including clean toilets, hot showers, pamper parlours, charging units, private food and beverage outlets and 24-hour security.

Pink Moon is also working at Silverstone in June at the British Grand Prix, which is due to feature Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Some 350 temporary staff are being recruited by Pink Moon, with general crew and front-of-house staff still needed.

Pink Moon managing director, Harry Lister, said: “We are really looking forward to the summer ahead as our teams prepare to deliver the very best in festival and events experiences.

“There are some really exciting acts booked for the festivals that Pink Moon will be attending this year and recent experience tells us that more and more people are now looking to enhance their experiences by adding an extra touch of comfort and quality to their stay.”

Pink Moon began recruiting last year, a process which will continue until the Spring, in time for the June to September summer season.

Competitive pay rates are promised, along with three meals a day on-site, a complimentary festival ticket and comfortable on-site accommodation.

Pink Moon Events Manager Grace Baker-Brown added: “Beyond the tangible perks, working with Pink Moon means making lifelong friendships and relishing the joy of summer while earning a steady income. Seize this chance to work outdoors, be part of memorable experiences, and make the most of your summer with Pink Moon!”

The full list of events that Pink Moon will be attending this summer includes:

In It Together Festival: Old Park Farm, Port Talbot (May 24-26) featuring Billy Ocean, Blue, Dizzee Rascal.

Forbidden Forest Festival: Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire (May 30-June 2) with DJ Carl Cox.

Isle of Wight Festival: Ryde (June 20-23) featuring The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys and Green Day.

British Grand Prix:/date: Silverstone (July 7).

Rewind Scotland Festival: Perth, (July 19-21 featuring Billy Ocean, Earth Wind and Fire Experience, Kim Wilde, The Boomtown Rats and Midge Ure.

Latitude Festival: Henham Park, Suffolk (July 25-28), featuring Kasabian, London Grammar, Keane and Duran Duran.

Kendal Calling: Lowther Deer Park, Lake District (August 1-4) featuring Paolo Nutini, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and The Streets.

All Together Now Festival: Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford (August 1-4) featuring The National, Jorja Smith.

Rewind North Festival: Macclesfield (August 2-4).

Acts: Billy Ocean, Earth Wind and Fire Experience, Kim Wilde, The Boomtown Rats and Midge Ure.

Boardmasters Festival: Newquay, Cornwall (August 7-11) featuring Chase & Status, Courteeners, Sam Fender, Stormzy.

Electric Picnic Festival: Stradbally Hall, Co Laois, Ireland (August 16-18) featuring Billie Eilish, Fred Again, Killers.

Rewind South Festival: Henley (August 16-18) featuring Billy Ocean, Earth Wind and Fire Experience, Kim Wilde, The Boomtown Rats and Midge Ure.

Leeds & Reading Festivals: Bramham Park & Richfield Avenue (August 21-25) featuring Blink -182, Fred Again, Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon.

Pink Moon can be found at: https://www.pinkmoonevents.co.uk/