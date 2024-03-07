The Moreby Hall estate, off the B1222 near Stillingfleet, was built in 1832 for the then-High Sherriff of Yorkshire - Henry Preston.

The 12 acre site runs adjacent to the River Ouse. Its hall and park sit on what was formerly Moreby village. The current estate achieved a grade II listing in 1966.

Leeds based designers Nicholas and Nicholas first submitted plans for the development of 11 residential apartments in the Manor House, in March 2020.

11 properties have been made in the development (Image: Savills)

Estate agents Savills has since listed the apartments, ranging from £545,000 to £1,350,000 in price.

Anne Haggas, head of new homes at Savills in Yorkshire, said: "The Mansion House has been carefully restored and refurbished to provide a bespoke collection of 11 outstanding apartments and loft style penthouses, surrounded by 12 acres of idyllic parkland with views over the River Ouse.

Inside one of the apartments (Image: Savills)

"The only way to appreciate these statement apartments and loft style penthouses is to see them for yourself - they are fabulous with three already sold ahead of the official release."

The full listing for the luxury apartments can be found here.