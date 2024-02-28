AN electric bike – the latest model of which is on sale for £2,500 – has been stolen in York.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said the bike, a Cube Touring Hybrid One 500 model in a grey/blue colour, was taken from the bike parking location on the University of York campus between 9am and 5pm on Tuesday February 20.
The spokesperson said the force is appealing for witnesses and information.
Read next:
'Heartbreaking': Changes to bus services in York get the go-ahead
Regulars and staff at North Yorkshire pub to sleep outside overnight for veterans
'Timeless' 80s movie 'brought to life by performance' on stage in York next month
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation in asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote our reference number 12240031750 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article