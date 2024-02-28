A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said the bike, a Cube Touring Hybrid One 500 model in a grey/blue colour, was taken from the bike parking location on the University of York campus between 9am and 5pm on Tuesday February 20.

The spokesperson said the force is appealing for witnesses and information.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation in asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote our reference number 12240031750 when passing on information.