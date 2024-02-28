The funding aims to protect elected politicians who will be given a dedicated police contact to liaise with over increasing safety issues.

Cleverly, who made the funding announcement, will meet with police chiefs on Wednesday to discuss what more can be done to improve the safety of MPs.

The funding follows fears that MPs are being targeted and intimidated by demonstrators in recent months, particularly by those demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Previously, Conservative backbencher Tobias Ellwood’s home was targeted earlier this month by pro-Palestine protesters.

Police told his family to “stay away” from the property as “arriving through that crowd would’ve antagonised the situation”.

Elsewhere, the family homes of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have also been set upon by environmental protesters in past months.

Home Secretary James Cleverly (Image: PA)

Home Office to fund £31m package to protect MPs

The Home Office added that the latest funding package will provide increased security provisions for MPs.

The £31m package will be used to enhance police capabilities, increase private sector security provisions for those facing a higher risk and expand cyber security advice to locally elected representatives.

It will also ensure all elected representatives and candidates have a dedicated named police contact to liaise with on security matters, officials said.

The Home Office said that the measures would significantly expand the support provided under current policing arrangements for politicians.

Cleverly will hold a roundtable with the National Police Chiefs’ Council on Wednesday to discuss efforts to “protect democratic processes from intimidation, disruption or subversion”, his aides said.

Confirming the fund, the Home Secretary said: "The Government will take every possible step to safeguard the people, processes and institutions upon which our democracy relies.

Jo Cox and Sir David Amess were both serving MPs when they were murdered. (Image: PA)

“I take the safety and security of all members of the House with the utmost seriousness.

“None of us should have to accept that enduring hate crimes, harassment, or threats is part of the job.

“I will continue to work closely with my police counterparts to provide elected representatives with the support they need."

The announcement includes the establishment of a communities fund to support the deployment of additional police patrols each week in England and Wales to help deal with “increased community tensions”, the Home Office said.

It is designed to increase support available to vulnerable communities, increase police visibility and boost public confidence, the department added.

In the last eight years two serving, Labour’s Jo Cox and Conservative Sir David Amess, were murdered seeing reforms to the security of parliamentarians having been introduced as a result of those killings.

Changes have included improvements to existing security measures at MPs’ homes and offices, and the bringing in additional private sector-delivered protective security where necessary.