The survey of more than 2,000 adults across the UK revealed top parenting concerns, with issues such as social media use, mental health and bullying ranking highly. Almost one in three parents (32%) of 12- to 17-year-olds said they were concerned about their child accessing inappropriate content online.

The NSPCC wants all parents to know that the charity is there to provide expert advice to help parents keep their children safe and healthy. The child protection charity provides easy to access advice on its website, offering guidance, which is based on expert research, on every stage of parenting. This includes helping to keep them safe online and managing their mental wellbeing.

The charity also works with partners to share vital safeguarding messaging. Vodafone UK became the first official sponsor of the NSPCC’s first gaming festival, Game Safe, in February, which featured workshops, events and panels covering child protection in the industry.

Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC Chief Executive, said: “It’s so important that children can enjoy gaming and other activities online without being at risk of harm.

“The NSPCC’s inaugural Game Safe festival was organised to celebrate gaming and highlight our commitment to ensuring children are protected while spending time online.

“Working with Vodafone and members of the gaming industry, we can support parents in navigating this world and help professionals to improve safeguarding practices across the sector, so children are kept safe.”

The NSPCC is also supporting Vodafone with the ongoing development of its UK Digital Parenting Platform to offer support to parents to help children have happy and safe online lives.

This includes the launch of a free online toolkit to help parents have conversations with their children about using their phone safely.

The parenting advice on the NSPCC website around online safety includes sections on social media, which can help parents better understand the platforms their children are using. For advice, search NSPCC and support for parents.