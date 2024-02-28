North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.38am today (February 28) to the A171 at Ugthorpe near Whitby.

The road is currently closed to traffic.

Read next:

A service spokesman said: “Our crew were mobilised to a report of a two vehicle crash with a person trapped in a vehicle.

“They used cutting equipment to remove casualty from vehicle and assisted ambulance crews to move casualty to the ambulance.”

From North Yorkshire Police Sgt Paul Cording said: “The A171 is currently closed at Ugthorpe between Guisborough and Whitby due to a crash.

“Please use an alternate route whilst emergency services deal with it.”