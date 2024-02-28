North Yorkshire Police say a white Ford Tipper with JD Plant signage and an Ifor Williams trailer was stolen from White Rose Avenue, New Earswick, at 8.30pm on Thursday, February 22.

A police spokesman said: “The vehicle has registration number YH16 EOE, with a yellow strip and JD Plant signage.

“If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, please email colin.irvine@northyorkshire.police.uk.

“You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Colin Irvine.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240033152.”