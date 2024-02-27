Having a mobile phone might be a modern-day necessity but it often feels like a luxury we can't afford.

Beyond not buying the latest releases and downsizing your requirements for additional features, there are some practical things you can do to cut the cost of your device.

To help you save money on your phone bill, mobile expert at Mobiles.co.uk, Kyle Wilson has broken down the changes you can implement to get you the best value for money.

Kyle Wilson, added: “Mobile phones are a necessity, with the capabilities to make everyday life easier and more efficient.

“Unlike household utilities, phone bills can be an easier area to cut back on costs. People can discover the cheapest way to upgrade their contracts to the latest handsets.

"Additionally, there are a wide variety of phones to choose from in different price brackets, as well as choices you can make to slash the price of your new phone bill.”

If you’re looking to make the switch and save on your phone bill, you'll find amazing SIM-free and contract iPhone and Android deals here at Mobiles.co.uk.

How can I save money on my phone contract?





Be smart when choosing handsets

When looking for a new mobile phone, most people are quick to grab the latest release as soon as it comes out, according to the mobile expert.

He noted: "While the flagship iPhone, Samsung and Google phones can be enticing, they also come with more premium price tags.

"However, these same great brands also offer mid-range handsets, which still offer quality features.

The expert recommended that people shop savvy to select a deal with an upfront cost.

He explained: "This will generally lower the line rental and make the contract cheaper over the course of the agreement, saving you money in the long run.

“Whether you’re looking for a big display, advanced camera, or 5G connectivity, these features can also be found on mid-ranged priced phones.

"Why not consider iPhone SE (3rd gen) instead of iPhone 13, or Samsung Galaxy A52s instead of Galaxy S22?”

Here's how you can save on your phone contract. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Consider a refurbished phone

Refurbished phones are also an excellent option for those on a tighter budget, who still want to get their hands on the latest mobile phone.

Smartphones that are no longer wanted or have had a previous fault that has been repaired are being sold for a reduced price, the expert explained.

The pro advised that buying a refurbished phone is another great way of getting the latest flagship device you’re looking for.

He went on to explain that in most cases, a refurbished device is significantly cheaper than a ‘brand new handset deal’ and will still feature returns and warranty benefits.

Kyle added: “Refurbished phones are an excellent option for those on a tighter budget, who still want to get their hands on the latest mobile phone.

"These are the handsets which have been returned, for numerous possible reasons.

"One of the most common reasons is that the phone has been sent back due to a change of mind.

"In other instances, there may have been a slight fault with the handset, which has since been repaired to make the handset fit for resale.

"Make sure you always buy from an authorised reseller, as this will ensure the products have been examined by technicians, and reconditioned where necessary, before being offered for sale at a reduced price.”

The mobile expert advised that another great way of saving money is by going with a SIM-only option if you are happy with your current device. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Save big with SIM-only

The mobile expert advised that another great way of saving money is by going with a SIM-only option if you are happy with your current device.

He pointed out that you may not get the excitement of unboxing a new mobile, but you can enjoy a lower monthly cost and the flexibility of shorter contracts, such as 1 or 12-month agreements.

If you do have your eye on a new phone, you should still keep your eye out for contract deals too, however.

In most cases, the expert pointed out that a contract deal will be cheaper than buying a SIM-only and new phone separately.

Kyle explained: “If you are happy with your current phone, SIM-only contracts could save you money, with SIM-only options starting at as little as £6 per month.

"SIM prices will vary depending on your desired data allowance, texts, and minutes.”

Re-evaluate your data allowances

The expert urges you to pick a data package best suited to your needs when choosing a new phone contract.

He explained that choosing a contract with a smaller data allowance is often the cheapest way to get the phone you want.

Kyle commented: “It is important to be realistic in how much data you need and use. You should be able to check your data usage by logging into your network’s account.

"If you are currently paying for more data than you are using, it may be worth selecting a smaller data allowance when you next buy a contract, potentially saving yourself a lot of money.”

Be aware of extra charges

In-app payments and roaming charges are just a few of the areas where you can incur extra costs on your phone bill. Check your phone bill closely to see if they’re making a difference to your payments.

Kyle explained: “Take care when using apps on your phone, as many can have in-app costs or free trials that start charging to your phone bill when the free trial ends.

"In-app payments are commonly found in games and can be activated by accident, especially if you have children who aren’t aware of the consequences.”