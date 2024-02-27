Dirty Dancing in Concert is being performed at York Barbican in Paragon Street on Monday, March 18.

The show tells the love story of Baby and Johnny and the performance celebrates the soundtrack which is said to have defined a generation.

Organisers said the audience will experience the hit film in a unique and unforgettable way, as it features a complete screening of the digitally remastered movie with its music performed live and in sync by bands and singers, as well as an encore party of its greatest hits.

Dirty Dancing was a worldwide box-office sensation when it was released in 1987.

Its soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and multiple singles and an Oscar for best original song ‘(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life’.

Tickets for Dirty Dancing in Concert at York Barbican are on sale at Ticketmaster.co.uk