Emergency services were called Old Airfield in Sandhutton, near Thirsk, just before 11am and are still on the scene.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at around 10.52 am to reports of fire to a building at the Old Airfield in Sandhutton.

“A number of fire crews were sent to the scene.

“Crews have been working to tackle the fire using hose reel jets.”

The fire service said the fire is in biomass dryers is now under control.

The spokesperson added: “The incident has been scaled down and a number of resources have now left the scene.

“The remaining resources are likely to be there for some time.”