Firefighters were called to a “bin lorry smoking” in York, the fire service said.
A crew was on the scene in James Street shortly after 8am today (Tuesday, February 27).
The fire was believed to have been caused by a battery, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
“Crews followed the vehicle back to the depot so it could empty its contents,” they explained.
“Crews used a hose reel jet to dampen down the load once emptied and the cause of the fire was believed to had been caused by a battery.”
The firefighters gave advice to staff and carried out an inspection of the vehicle, the spokesperson added.
