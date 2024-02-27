A crew was on the scene in James Street shortly after 8am today (Tuesday, February 27).

The fire was believed to have been caused by a battery, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“Crews followed the vehicle back to the depot so it could empty its contents,” they explained.

“Crews used a hose reel jet to dampen down the load once emptied and the cause of the fire was believed to had been caused by a battery.”

The firefighters gave advice to staff and carried out an inspection of the vehicle, the spokesperson added.