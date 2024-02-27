The county's police say tools and diesel have been stolen from cabins in a series of break-ins at a site near Staynor Hall estate between noon on Friday, February 16, and 7am on Sunday, February 18.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A large hole was cut into each and tools and diesel were stolen. A wheelbarrow was also missing, which could have been used to transport items.

"Officers believe the suspects used a gate at the rear of the site, which backs in the direction of Selby College."

The second incident, which saw diesel stolen from one of the cabins, happened between Sunday, February 18 at 12.30pm, and 7am on Monday, February 19.

Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC60 McMahon.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please provide reference number 12240030586.