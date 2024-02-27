Cash – including staff tips – and a till was snatched from Love Cheese in Gillygate.

Police say an investigation is underway into the incidents which happened at about 3am on Sunday, February 25, and in the early hours of today (Tuesday, February 27).

Owner of Love Cheese Jordan Thomson said thieves took all the cash on site – leaving just a bag of five pence coins behind.

The store stocks a wide range of local and continental cheeses and wines.

Mr Thomson said no products had been taken.

Owner of Love Cheese Jordan Thomson (Image: Supplied)

He said the raiders gained entrance by smashing windows – first a side window then one at the back of the business.

The shop is open but its ‘secret garden’ café – known as the ‘Speakcheesey’ overlooking York Minster and serving light meals – is closed.

He said the café would remain closed for “probably for a couple of days, but maybe longer as it’s hard to assess the damage whilst it’s a crime scene”.

The damage after the first break-in at Love Cheese in Gillygate, York (Image: Supplied)

The shop has security cameras and is talking to its insurance company about the damage, Mr Thomson said.

Mr Thomson gave this message to customers: “The cheese is all good the wine is all good. Please come by and say hi to make it a less miserable day.”

He took over the business in October 2022 and said it had been going well.

The scene after the second break-in in Love Cheese, Gillygate, York (Image: Supplied)

“It’s been pretty good,” he told The Press. “It’s not the best time to take over the business.

“We have been surviving and have got little curve balls like this that we’ve had to navigate.”

Police urge witnesses to get in touch

North Yorkshire Police urge anyone who saw the break-ins to get in touch.

“An investigation is underway and witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to call 101,” a force spokesperson said.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote reference number 12240034996 (first incident) / 12240035599 (second incident).”

Break-ins follow similar incidents in area

The break-ins come after a similar incident in Gillygate weeks ago.

Earlier this month, The Press reported how burglars struck at Sore Thumb Retro Games on the opposite side of the road from Love Cheese.

At the time business owner Lee Cunningham said: "Well, it’s finally happened folks. We’re shut for the day due to the shop becoming a crime scene.

"It's not great as it's half term which is busy and they've caused a lot of damage. They've taken the till, a couple of consoles and my laptop has been damaged.

Mr Thomson said he was aware of other break-ins in the area.

“It’s pretty unnerving,” he said.