POLYMATH opens at the former Izakaya restaurant at 21 Grape Lane, which closed earlier this month (Feb).

The highly-rated restaurant was launched just over a year ago by Adam Johnson and Danny Victory offering Japanese fusion food ‘with a Yorkshire twist.’

Adam has kept on the venue and has created POLYMATH, which he describes as a “A Diverse Hangout Bar: Where Drink, Food & Events Fuse in Style.”

From innovative cocktails and mocktails to craft beers and ever-evolving pop-up kitchens, POLYMATH promises a diverse selection of drink and food designed to captivate the senses. Also promised are weekly events and live music.

Adam said: “We are thrilled to introduce POLYMATH to the York community. Our aim is to create a space where people can come together to enjoy quality drinks, food, and entertainment in a welcoming environment. Whether you're joining us for a casual hangout or a special event, we guarantee a memorable experience."

The 30-year-old came up with the idea of POLYMATH as he wanted to return to the type of bars he previously worked in, as well as create a space where people can ‘hangout.’

He will be joined by others from Izakaya, including Jamie Webb, his operations manager and new business partner; Joe Probert who will serve South American cuisine and Jake Sellers who will make the Sunday lunches. Another staffer will be Joey Evans, who has worked in hospitality at various York establishments.

POLYMATH will open from 12pm till late, Tuesday through Sunday.

The pop-up kitchen will open from 12pm till 9pm, Tuesday through Saturday, showcases the culinary creativity of independent chefs, with the first pop-up kitchen featuring BANDITOS from Joe Probert, serving South American cuisine.

A weekly Sunday Lunch will be served from 12-5pm with rotating meat options and a true vege/vegan roast alternative.

In addition, POLYMATH will offer events, including Taco Tuesday with Quiz Night & Board Games, Wing Wednesday & Open Mic Night, and Sunday Lunch & Soul Music, among others.

After a soft launch for friends, family and media on Friday March 8, the venture opens ‘properly’ the next day, with Sunday Lunch the day after, with bookings only taking place that day as it is Mother’s Day. After then, POLYMATH will be walk-ins only.

The following week POLYMATH is taking part in York Restaurant Week (March 11-17), promising great deals throughout the popular York event.

Adam added: “POLYMATH is York's premier hangout destination, offering a fusion of drinks, food, and events in a stylish and vibrant atmosphere. With an eclectic selection of cocktails, craft beers, and pop-up kitchens, POLYMATH promises a diverse and memorable experience for all patrons.”

For more information on upcoming events and offerings, visit www.polymath-york.co.uk or email info@polymath-york.co.uk.