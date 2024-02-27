North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a cyclist was injured in a collision in York.

It happened at the Water End junction with Landing Lane, at 8pm on Saturday 24 February, and involved a large van and a bike.

A police spokesman said: "As a result of the crash the cyclist was taken to York Hospital suffering from slight injuries, and later discharged.

"We are appealing for witnesses to the collision to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"We are also urging people to check if they may have relevant dashcam footage."

If you can help, please email david.ellison@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC41 Dave Ellison. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240034212.