The window, which depicts the ‘agony’ of Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane as he awaits his betrayal and arrest, is being made by Helen Whittaker at Barley studio in Dunnington.

It will be the first new stained glass window at the Abbey for 90 years.

Due to be fitted in in place in the week beginning March 18 and dedicated in a service on Sunday March 24 – Palm Sunday - it will fill one of the original Norman windows at the western end of the Abbey’s nave.

There it will complement other Easter-themed windows depicting depict Jesus’ body being taken down from the Cross and then the Resurrection.

Helen Whittaker working on the design for the new Selby Abbey window (Image: Barley Studio)

Helen has created stained glass windows in churches and cathedrals across the country – including York’s Afghanistan memorial window in All Saints’ Church, Pavement, and the famous ‘Queen Window’ unveiled at Westminster Abbey in 2018.

That window was designed by David Hockney - but made by Helen at Barley Studio.

She said designing the window for Selby Abbey had been an 'incredible opportunity'.

She said: "It is always an incredible opportunity to design windows for churches of this importance.

"The idea that it will be there for hundreds of years is amazing."

John Weetman, the vicar of Selby Abbey, said Helen’s 'Garden of Gethsemane’ window would be the first new window in the Abbey for 90 years.

He said: “It is really exciting to be welcoming a new stained-glass window into the Abbey.

Daniel Thomas, head glazier at Barley Studio, working on the window (Image: Barley Studio)

“The striking design ...will attract the attention of visitors entering the Abbey through the main west doors.

“It is particularly appropriate that we will be able to dedicate the window on Palm Sunday at the start of Holy Week, as its theme is Jesus’ agony in the Garden of Gethsemane on the night of Maundy Thursday, when he prayed about facing the challenge of the Cross the following day.

“The existing windows in the aisle depict Jesus’ body being taken down from the Cross and then the Resurrection so they continue the Easter story.”

Selby Abbey (Image: Kevin Webb, Camera Club)

The location of the new window also links with memorials to the Stanilands, a Selby shipping family from the 19th century and ancestors of the late Mrs Molly Brocklesby, the window’s donor, the Rev Weetman said.

“There’s no substitute for seeing a stained-glass window in situ with the light behind it,” he said.

“So do come and have a look this Easter or whenever you get the chance. Although we’re familiar with the design ourselves, we can’t wait to see it once it’s in place."