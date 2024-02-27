The popular local shopping centre made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year when, in the first phase of a £570,000 regeneration using government cash under the previous Liberal Democrat/ Green administration, 138 bollards were installed.

They sparked an immediate backlash from some horrified locals, with one resident describing them as ‘a horrible example of the very worst backward thinking by planners’.

When Labour took power following the May elections last year, they promised to look again at the bollards.

The bollards in Acomb's Front Street (Image: Rachael Maskell)

Labour’s executive member for economy and transport Cllr Pete Kilbane said last week there would be an ‘open public engagement’ on phase 2 of the regeneration of the street using the remainder of the £570,000 from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) – and promised that, as part of the work, the council would look to ‘significantly reduce the number of bollards’ installed in the first phase.

The council has now launched its new consultation on the second phase of the work.

It says it ‘seeks views on proposals to substantially reduce the number’ of bollards – and adds any that are removed will be reused across the city where possible.

But it also wants to hear from locals about other aspects of the second phase of the regeneration.

It says key areas for consideration include:

Enhancing the area, creating a more people friendly space

Extending the benefits beyond the high street

Creating a more accessible destination, for example through generously-sized pedestrian crossings and accessible blue badge car parking

Considering longer-term aspirations, including potential pedestrianisation.

Cllr Kilbane said: “Front Street is at the heart of the community in Acomb, so we want to ensure local people, traders and visitors have the opportunity to shape this second phase of investment.

“We are working with urban designers to explore creative solutions to improve the area.

Cllr Pete Kilbane (Image: Supplied)

"The ambition is to support economic growth and develop a thriving, welcoming and accessible environment on the high street and beyond. We are keen to engage with everyone in the coming weeks so that we come up with the best scheme.

“We know that there are lots of different views and opinions out there, so we want to hear from as many people as possible. Your feedback will make a real difference and will help shape the designs for phase two, so please take the time to get involved and have your say.”

Local people and businesses have until March 24 to respond to the consultation.

The council says there are several ways to have your say, including:

Complete the survey online at www.york.gov.uk/roadworks-closures-diversions/improvements-front-street-acomb/8

Pick up a copy of a paper survey form available at Acomb Explore and return this by freepost to: Front Street Acomb Regeneration Freepost RTEG-TYYU-KLTZ, City of York Council, West Offices, Station Rise, York YO1 6GA

There will also be a series of ‘engagement events’: