Protecting schools, yes.

But Anna Semlyen says in her letter (The Press February 24) that there are 60 killed or seriously injured every year in York.

These two aspects should be separated as I cannot recall deaths of anything like this number - that would be more than one a week.

Twenty mph is a very difficult speed to maintain accurately (and is very polluting) and the driver would spend more time looking at the speedo than the road ahead.

The motorist would also be harassed by North Yorkshire Police with speed cameras for lucrative fines for their coffers.

Does Anna Semlyen need to use a car daily - particularly for work, under stress or running a business?

I maintain there is far more risk to pedestrians by irresponsible York cyclists who seem to be a law unto themselves - and none of them are even insured.

Sadly life is not risk free. As a young child I was knocked down by a car crossing Holgate Road - ending up underneath it - and they didn’t even take me to hospital!

Keith Massey, Bishopthorpe