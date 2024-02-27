Thieves stole "high-value" diesel from lorries parked in a layby on a major road in York, police said.
The fuel was snatched from the vehicles on the A64 eastbound near York Racecourse between 9pm on Sunday (February 25) and 5.45am on Monday (February 26).
North Yorkshire Police urge anyone with information – including dashcam footage – to email: sophie.wilson2@northyorkshire.police.uk
